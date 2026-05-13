Air India suspends multiple international flights amid rising ATF prices, airspace restrictions

“We very much regret the disruption to our customers' plans and our crew's rosters, and hope that the Middle East situation settles -- and the Strait of Hormuz opens -- soon so that we can get back to a more normal state,” Wilson said in a communication to Air India employees.

Last week, he told employees that they need to focus relentlessly on costs in tough times and there must be a laser-sharp focus on eliminating wastage and leakages.

ATF prices had more than doubled since the war broke out in West Asia on February 28. The government in April limited the hike to Rs 15 per litre for domestic operations. However, for international operations, ATF prices have risen twice in two months. ATF prices generally account for about 30-40% of an airline’s operating cost. Following the April hike, this percentage band increased to 55-60%, as per the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA).

Owing to ongoing challenges, Air India is expected to post losses exceeding Rs 22,000 crore for FY26, its highest on record.

In North America, Air India has temporarily suspended the Delhi-Chicago route while reducing Delhi-San Francisco flights from 10x weekly to 7x weekly through August. The Delhi-Toronto sector has been reduced from 10x weekly flight to 5x weekly through July, increasing to daily operation from August.

Delhi-Vancouver is reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly. Mumbai-Newark service has been increased from 3x weekly to 7x weekly and Delhi-New York (JFK) remains a 7x weekly service while Delhi-Newark and Mumbai-New York (JFK) services will be temporarily suspended.

In Europe, Delhi-Paris services have been reduced from 14x weekly to 7x weekly while Delhi-Copenhagen, Delhi-Vienna, Delhi-Zurich and Delhi-Rome have been reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly. Delhi-Milan has been reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly. In Australia, Delhi-Melbourne and Delhi-Sydney flight frequency has been reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly.

In the Far East, Southeast Asia and the SAARC region, Delhi-Shanghai, Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dhaka and Delhi-Malé flights have been temporarily suspended through August. Flights between Delhi-Singapore have been reduced from 24x weekly to 14x weekly while flights between Mumbai-Singapore are downsized from 14x weekly to 7x weekly.

Delhi-Bangkok is reduced from 28x weekly to 21x weekly from July, Mumbai-Bangkok is reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly from July, Delhi-Kuala Lumpur is reduced from 10x weekly to 5x weekly, Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City is reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly in July and August, Delhi-Hanoi is reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly in July and August, Delhi-Kathmandu is reduced from 42x weekly to 28x weekly in June, and further to 21x weekly in July and August, Delhi-Dhaka is reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly, Mumbai-Colombo is reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly, Delhi-Colombo is reduced from 14x weekly to 12x weekly.