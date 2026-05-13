Duty hike sparks surge in gold, silver prices across Indian cities

Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp surge across major Indian cities on Wednesday (May 13), after the Centre raised import duties on precious metals to 15 percent and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to avoid non-essential gold purchases amid growing pressure on the country’s external finances due to the escalating West Asia crisis.

The sudden increase in import duty from 6 percent to 15 percent immediately pushed up domestic bullion prices, with traders, jewellers and investors reacting to the steep rise in import costs and fears of prolonged geopolitical instability. Market sentiment was further influenced by concerns over the weakening rupee, rising crude oil prices and mounting pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures jumped more than 7 percent during the day to touch around Rs 1,64,497 per 10 grams, while silver futures surged nearly 8 percent to about Rs 3,01,429 per kilogram. The sharp spike reflected both the higher landed cost of imported bullion and increased safe-haven demand amid uncertainty in global markets.

Retail gold prices also climbed steeply across major metropolitan centres. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was quoted at around Rs 1,63,710 per 10 grams, while in Delhi the price stood at nearly Rs 1,63,430. Chennai recorded one of the highest rates among major cities at about Rs 1,64,190 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, gold prices touched Rs 1,63,490, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad reported rates of approximately Rs 1,63,840 and Rs 1,63,970 respectively.

Silver prices mirrored the rally in gold. In Mumbai, silver traded at roughly Rs 2,96,770 per kilogram, while Delhi recorded prices of about Rs 2,96,260 per kilogram. Chennai saw silver prices rise to nearly Rs 2,97,630 per kilogram. In Kolkata, the metal was priced at around Rs 2,96,380, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad reported prices of approximately Rs 2,97,000 and Rs 2,97,240 per kilogram respectively.