Maruti Suzuki aims to increase share of rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by FY31

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has committed over Rs 1,372 crores towards dedicated green logistics infrastructure, and it aims to increase the share of rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by FY2030-31, said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki.

MSIL on Wednesday announced that it has achieved a milestone by cumulatively dispatching over 30 lakh vehicles through railways. Over the past decade, the country’s largest carmaker has systematically scaled up the share of rail in outbound logistics from 5 per cent in FY 2014-15 to 26.5 per cent in FY 2025-26.

“Maruti Suzuki has committed over INR 13,720 million (Rs 1,372 crore) towards dedicated green logistics infrastructure. This includes development of in-plant railway sidings at our Hansalpur and Manesar manufacturing facilities, rail yards set-up at key logistics hubs, procurement of specialised automotive rakes, and supporting multiple infrastructure upgrades,” said Takeuchi.

He added, “Going forward, we aim to increase the share of rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by FY2030-31 and plan to establish an in-plant siding at our new Kharkhoda facility. This would further help reduce carbon footprint, lower fuel consumption, and ease overall road congestion.”

Maruti Suzuki is the first and only passenger vehicle OEM in India to have a railway siding at two of its manufacturing facilities at Hansalpur and Manesar. These have been developed under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

The combined dispatch capacity of the two automobile in-plant railway sidings is 750,000 vehicles annually. Together they service more than 600 cities from 22 hubs via a dedicated hub and spoke model and transport popular Maruti Suzuki models such as Dzire, Alto, WagonR, Brezza, Ertiga, Celerio, XL6, Eeco, Super Carry, Swift, Fronx, Baleno, Grand Vitara, etc., manufactured at the Company’s Gurugram, Manesar & Gujarat facilities.

Port locations of Mundra and Pipavav, used by Maruti Suzuki for exports, are also serviced by railways.