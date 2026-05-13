PFC net up 3 per cent to Rs 8,598 crore; flags concerns over upper-level NBFC norms

MUMBAI: State-run Power Finance Corporation, the largest non-banking lender with over Rs 12.4 trillion in assets, has reported a marginal 3 per cent increase in the March quarter consolidated net income at Rs 8,598 crore, weighed down by a fall in interest income as borrowers chose to prepay their dues.

It came amid low interest rates coupled with forex reverses due to the rupee fall.

For the full fiscal, the company posted a consolidated net of Rs 33,625 crore, up 10 per cent on-year.

When asked about the impact of the new RBI draft on large NBFCs, chairman and managing director Parminder Chopra on Wednesday told reporters that the company is concerned about the new draft that caps the single group exposure to 35 per cent from the present 50 per cent, pointing out that a couple of groups will be higher than the proposed ask.

Commenting on the government announcement of merging REC with PFC, Chopra said the move will create a financial institution of significant scale and strategic relevance.

"PFC already owns 62.60 per cent in REC since 2019, and post-merger, the combined entity will remain a state-owned company," she said.

Bottomline growth was capped at 3 per cent as the core net interest income fell 11 per cent to Rs 10,833 crore during the quarter, due to a narrowing of the net interest margin to 3.55 per cent in FY26 and a 7 per cent growth in the loan book, taking the overall assets under management to close to Rs 5.65 trillion on a standalone basis.