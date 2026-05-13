Russian resale group MGKL secures first India-based global credit rating

CHENNAI: Russia’s listed resale sector has made a tentative entry into India’s financial ecosystem, with PJSC MGKL securing a global-scale credit rating from CareEdge Global IFSC—marking the first such assessment of a Russian issuer by an Indian agency.

CareEdge Global, a subsidiary of CARE Ratings, has assigned MGKL a ‘B-/Stable’ long-term local currency issuer rating, signalling expectations of steady operational expansion alongside broadly stable financial metrics and liquidity.

The rating underscores MGKL’s position as Russia’s largest pawnshop chain, built over a long operating history and a rapid scale-up in recent years. Its branch network has expanded more than tenfold—from just 17 outlets in 2019 to over 200 currently—helping widen customer access in a fragmented market.

MGKL’s chief executive Aleksey Lazutin said the rating would help unlock opportunities in “friendly countries”, pointing to India’s large domestic market, growing digital adoption and deepening financial system as key attractions.