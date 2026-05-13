Sensex, Nifty snap four-day losing streak as metal, energy shares advance

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Wednesday, snapping their four-session losing streak, following bargain hunting in metal, energy, and consumption stocks amid a largely supportive trend overseas.

However, the rupee hitting a fresh record low and unrelenting foreign fund outflows amid elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainties capped the gains, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 49.74 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 74,608.98. During the day, the index touched a high of 75,191.57 and a low of 74,134.48, gyrating 1,057.09 points.

The 50-share NSE edged higher by 33.05 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 23,412.60.

"The rebound was also supported by relatively stable global cues, helping reduce immediate downside pressure. However, gains remained limited due to elevated crude oil prices, rising inflation concerns and continued FII outflows, which kept the overall market sentiment cautious and led to a selective, measured upmove rather than a strong, broad-based rally," Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

From the Sensex constituents, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro were among the winners.