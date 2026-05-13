Tube Investments to expand EV, medical equipment biz, plans Rs 650 crore fresh investments

CHENNAI: Murugappa Group's on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 234.01 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 158.19 crore during the same period FY25. of India targets significant growth in medical equipment and EV segments, and the company has decided to make combined fresh investment of nearly 600-650 crore for the current financial year.

During the earnings call, the management said that the company will invest a capex Rs 300-350 crore and another Rs 300 crore in its subsidiary TI Clean Mobility. Tube Investments is aiming to drive its next phase of growth through investments in medical equipment manufacturing and ramping of electric vehicle production, especially in small commercial vehicle and three-wheeler segments. The company has given guidance for the current financial year at 15-18%.

The Murugappa Group company on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 234.01 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 158.19 crore during the same period FY25. It has reported revenue of Rs 6,018.82 crore in Q4 against Rs 5,017.29 crore.

The sales volume for Q4 was reported at 87 units (big trucks), 241 units(small commercial vehicle) and three wheeler (1,176 units). In January, the TII Mobility became the first company to receive PM E-Drive certification from the government of India.

The revenue for the quarter in Mobility unit was Rs 208 crore compared to Rs 181 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The Board of Directors has also recommended a final dividend of Rs.1.50 per share for the FY26. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, a subsidiary company, in which the company holds 56% stake, registered a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,442 crore. Shanthi Gears Ltd., in which the company holds 70% stake, registered a revenue of Rs 135 crore.