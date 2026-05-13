Zoho invests Rs 70 crores in ONDC to boost MSME digitisation

BENGALURU: Zoho Corporation has invested Rs 70 crores in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), aiming to support the growth of sovereign technology and strengthen digital commerce access for small businesses in India.

The investment is expected to help expand ONDC’s ecosystem and encourage more businesses to adopt digital platforms. Zoho said the move aligns with its focus on accessibility, inclusion and technology built for Indian businesses.

“India’s economy depends heavily on MSMEs, yet they face challenges on all fronts—from limited market access to structural constraints imposed by conventional digital platforms that rarely align with their unique needs. ONDC, which is an excellent initiative, gives power back to MSMEs, enabling them to expand their customer reach and achieve sustainable growth,” said Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, CEO of Zoho Payment Technologies and Global Head of Finance and Operations BU, Zoho.