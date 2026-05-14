Air India’s losses stand at 2.8 billion in FY26, partner Singapore Airlines’ profit takes a hit

Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Thursday that its net profit for the financial year 2025-2026 declined due to the absence of a prior year one-off accounting gain, coupled with the share of full-year losses from Air India.

Singapore Airlines' annual financial statement revealed that Air India's losses stood at about 2.8 billion dollars last financial year (FY26), its biggest annual loss since the airline was taken over by the Tata Group in 2022.

SIA, which owns a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, stated that it remains committed to its investment in Air India.

“The Group’s (SIA) net profit declined by 1,594 million dollars (-57.4 per cent) to 1,184 million dollars, primarily due to the absence of the 1,098 million dollars non-cash accounting gain recognised in November 2024 upon the completion of the Air India-Vistara merger. The swing from a share of profits of associated companies last year to a loss this year (-846 million dollars) was due to the Group accounting for its share of Air India’s full-year losses, versus only four months the previous year,” said SIA in a statement.

Hit by rising jet fuel prices and airspace closures over certain regions, the Tata Group-run Air India has started taking measures to curb costs.