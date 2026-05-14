Centre bans sugar exports till September 2026 amid weak monsoon outlook and production concerns

The Union Government has imposed an immediate ban on sugar exports till September 30, 2026, or until further notice, citing concerns over lower domestic production and the possibility of rising prices amid a deficit monsoon forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

In a notification issued on May 13, the Ministry of Commerce classified sugar exports as “prohibited”. However, exports to the United States and the European Union under special quota arrangements, CXL and TRQ, will continue.

The move comes amid fears that lower sugar output, particularly in major producing states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, coupled with a weak monsoon, could trigger a sharp rise in domestic sugar prices in the coming months.

India’s sugar production season runs from October 1 to September 30. For the current 2025-26 season, production is estimated to remain below 28 million tonnes.