Wholesale inflation soars to 8.3% amid spike in oil prices

India’s wholesale price inflation accelerated sharply to 8.30 per cent in April from 3.88 per cent in March, driven largely by a steep rise in fuel, power and crude petroleum prices.

According to data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, inflation in the fuel and power category surged to 24.71 per cent in April, up from 1.05 per cent a month earlier. Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas rose to 88.06 per cent, compared with 51.5 per cent in March.

The spike in wholesale inflation reflects the fallout of the ongoing West Asia crisis and disruptions in crude oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for India’s oil imports.

Food article inflation remained relatively stable at 1.98 per cent in April against 1.90 per cent in March. However, inflation in non-food articles climbed to 12.18 per cent from 11.5 per cent during the same period.

“Positive rate of inflation in April 2026 is primarily due to increase in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, other manufacturing and non-food articles,” the ministry said in a statement.

Within the fuel basket, LPG inflation rose sharply to 10.92 per cent in April from a contraction of 1.54 per cent in March. Petrol inflation jumped to 32.40 per cent from 2.50 per cent, while inflation in high-speed diesel increased to 25.19 per cent from 3.26 per cent.

Despite a nearly 50 per cent increase in global crude oil prices, the government has so far kept retail prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG unchanged to cushion households from the impact of rising energy costs. However, prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been increased.

(With inputs from PTI)