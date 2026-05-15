Fuel, milk price hikes to fire inflation up to 40-50 bps: Analysts

The fuel and milk price hikes are likely to increase retail inflation by up to 50 basis points from June, according to analysts’ estimates. The government on Friday announced a Rs 3 a liter increase in pump prices of petrol and diesel. CNG prices have already been increased by Rs 2/kg, while Amul and Mother Diary have announced a Rs 2/liter hike in milk prices effective Thursday.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ratings, expects the fuel price hike to push up the average CPI inflation print by 25 bps on an annualised basis. “Since the hike was effected mid-month, the impact will be better reflected in the June CPI print. We are now revising our forecast for May inflation to 4.3% from 4.1%,” she said.

As per the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) series, fuel and light has a weightage of 5.5%. As per the monthly household consumption data, urban households spend 7% of their monthly consumption budget in milk and around 5.5% in fuel and light.

Megha Arora, a director with India Ratings, said in a note that the combined effect of fuel and milk price hikes is likely to increase the CPI inflation by around 42 bps. “The actual impact is likely to be higher via the fuel user industry like transportation and others. However, the impact in May 2026 could be around 20 bps,” she said.

“The actual impact on CPI inflation is likely to be higher given the fuel price increase will affect the price of CNG, transportation, freight, e-commerce industry and diesel users including coastal fishing and aqua farmers, among others,” she said.