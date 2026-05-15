ITC Hotels to acquire luxury resort in Kerala, reports 23 per cent surge in Q4 profit

ITC Hotels on Friday signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of the luxury resort, Zuri Kumarakom, Kerala Resort & Spa (Resort).

The company will acquire a 100 per cent stake in Zuri Hotels & Resorts Private Limited (ZHRPL), which owns the Resort, at an Enterprise Value of Rs 205 crores, on a debt-free and cash- free basis, subject to customary adjustments as per the definitive agreements.

ITC Hotels on Friday also reported that its consolidated net profit for the March quarter (QFY26) grew by 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 317.43 crore. The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,253.70 crore in Q4FY26, compared to Rs 1,060.62 crore in the same period last year.

“Consolidated Revenue from Operations grew by 18 per cent, led by progressive handover of Sapphire Residences. Consolidated Revenue from Operations (Ex-Real Estate) grew by 6 per cent, on account of subdued demand levels caused by West Asia tensions, which particularly impacted inbound travel, especially in South Indian states, and a high base effect of the previous year,” said ITC Hotel in a regulatory filing.