Rupee hits record low, slips below 96 against US dollar amid crude surge

The rupee slipped below the crucial 96 mark in intraday trade on Friday, pressured by elevated crude oil prices, a strong dollar and hawkish comments from US policy makers.

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair is reeling under tremendous pressure amid persistent outflows of foreign capital and weak net FDI inflows, exerting pressure on the balance of payments.

Ongoing global uncertainties, relatively high valuations, and the lack of AI-led investment opportunities have weighed on capital flows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.86, then lost ground and fell to a record low of 96.14 in intraday trade, registering a fall of 50 paise from its previous close.

The rupee weakened to a fresh record low of 95.96 before closing with a marginal gain of 2 paise at 95.64 against the US dollar on Thursday.