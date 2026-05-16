Uno Minda to invest Rs 550 crore in establishing second plant for EV powertrain 

Leading auto component maker Uno Minda will establish a greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra. This facility, established through its subsidiary Uno Minda Auto Innovations Private Limited (UMAIPL), will focus on high-voltage electric powertrain products for four-wheeler passenger vehicles.
The project involves a total estimated investment of Rs 550 Crore and will be funded through a mix of debt and equity. Capital expenditure will be phased over the next two years, with the facility expected to be commissioned by Q2 FY28.
The new plant will assemble and manufacture advanced systems including Electric Drive Units (EDU) and Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) systems. This strategic expansion is backed by significant new orders for EDU and DHT systems from a key anchor customer. This is the second EV powertrain plant announced by UMAIPL in quick succession, following the ongoing setup of its facility in Khed City, Pune, which is slated to begin operations in H2 FY27.
Ravi Mehra, Managing Director, Uno Minda, "By establishing our second dedicated EV powertrain plant in Maharashtra, we are not only expanding our capacity but also advancing our product offerings with Electric Drive Unit and DHT. Our commitment remains firm: to lead the localisation of high-voltage powertrain technologies in India, ensuring that our partners have access to global-standard innovation right at their doorstep."
Uno Minda on Saturday also reported consolidated revenue of Rs 5,336 crore in the March ending quarter (Q4FY26), up 18% compared to Rs 4,528 crore in Q4FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) attributable to shareholders stood at Rs 326 crore in Q4 FY26, up 22% from Rz 266 crore in Q4 FY25.
For the full year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26), the Company reported a normalised consolidated revenue of Rs 19,589 crore (excluding prior period income) as against Rs 16,775 crore for FY25, registering the growth of 17%. PAT (UML Share excluding prior period income & exceptional item) for the period is Rs 1,166 crore as against Rs 943 crore in FY25, growth of 24%.