Uno Minda to invest Rs 550 crore in establishing second plant for EV powertrain 

Leading auto component maker Uno Minda will establish a greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra. This facility, established through its subsidiary Uno Minda Auto Innovations Private Limited (UMAIPL), will focus on high-voltage electric powertrain products for four-wheeler passenger vehicles.

The project involves a total estimated investment of Rs 550 Crore and will be funded through a mix of debt and equity. Capital expenditure will be phased over the next two years, with the facility expected to be commissioned by Q2 FY28.

The new plant will assemble and manufacture advanced systems including Electric Drive Units (EDU) and Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) systems. This strategic expansion is backed by significant new orders for EDU and DHT systems from a key anchor customer. This is the second EV powertrain plant announced by UMAIPL in quick succession, following the ongoing setup of its facility in Khed City, Pune, which is slated to begin operations in H2 FY27.