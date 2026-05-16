Weekly Review: Indian markets swayed by Crude rally and Rupee weakness

The sharp rise in global crude oil prices emerged as the single biggest factor influencing market direction during the week. Brent crude climbed above the US$109 per barrel mark as fears grew over supply disruptions and shipping instability in the Gulf region. For India, which remains heavily dependent on imported crude, the spike in oil prices raised immediate concerns over inflation, widening trade deficits, and pressure on public finances. Investors worried that elevated energy prices could adversely impact corporate profitability, consumer demand, and overall economic momentum in the months ahead.

Oil-sensitive sectors bore the brunt of the market correction. Aviation companies, paint manufacturers, logistics firms, and oil marketing companies remained under pressure throughout the week as higher fuel costs threatened margins and earnings outlooks. The broader concern was that persistently elevated crude prices could eventually translate into higher retail inflation, thereby complicating the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy stance.

Adding to investor anxiety was the continued weakness in the Indian rupee, which briefly breached the 96-per-dollar mark for the first time before recovering marginally following suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. The depreciation in the domestic currency reflected a combination of rising oil import bills, sustained foreign institutional investor outflows, and broad strength in the US dollar globally. Currency weakness became a major talking point during the week, as market participants feared that a prolonged slide in the rupee could accelerate capital outflows and further weaken investor confidence.

"Investor sentiment continued to be heavily shaped by developments surrounding the US–Iran conflict. Positive remarks such as “We are making progress” from JD Vance, along with the reported US–China understanding against imposing shipping tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, offered temporary relief to global markets. Nevertheless, the broader geopolitical situation remains unresolved, keeping investors cautious and limiting aggressive risk-taking," Ponmudi told TNIE while commenting for this review.

Foreign institutional investors remained aggressive sellers in Indian equities during the period. Heavy selling pressure was visible from the opening sessions of the week, with overseas investors pulling out thousands of crores amid concerns over emerging market risks and rising geopolitical instability. Persistent FII outflows exerted pressure on frontline indices and contributed significantly to the rupee’s decline. Domestic institutional investors, however, continued to provide support through consistent buying, helping prevent a deeper correction in the market. Mutual funds and insurance companies absorbed a substantial portion of the foreign selling, highlighting the growing role of domestic liquidity in stabilising Indian equities during volatile periods.

"FIIs remained net sellers through most of the week, with cumulative outflows standing at approximately Rs 13,585 crore, reflecting continued caution amid elevated global uncertainty and geopolitical risks. However, sentiment improved marginally toward the latter half of the week as FIIs turned net buyers during the final two trading sessions, offering some near-term support to the broader market. Despite this partial recovery in flows, investors remain watchful, with sustained and consistent foreign inflows seen as critical for rebuilding broader market confidence," Ponmudi said.