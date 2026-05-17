FMCG firms eye fresh price hikes as fuel costs go up

Daily essential products like soaps, biscuits and beverages are likely to witness upward revision in prices following the price hike in petrol and diesel by Rs 3 each last Friday. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are already grappling with high crude prices as blockade in the Strait of Hormuz impacting the supply chains. With the recent announcement, the industry is expected to see a price rise of at least 4-5% in the next two-three months.

Rishabh Jain, Director- International Business at Petros Stone LLP, said: “Consumer goods prices are likely to rise by 4–8% across several FMCG categories in the coming months, with further increases expected in household essentials, durables and logistics-linked products. Consumers may begin noticing higher prices particularly in packaged foods, personal care products and everyday household items over the next two to three months.”



Price rise in diesel would adversely impact freight movement, making daily products dearer. “Diesel drives nearly 70% of India’s freight movement, and even a moderate price increase can push transportation costs up by anywhere between 5% and 10%,” said Ravin Saluja, director at Sterling Agro Industries Ltd, which operates Nova Dairy.



The industry may also adopt short-term measures to tackle inflationary pressure so that the demand sentiments are not affected. Salloni Ghodawat, chief executive of Ghodawat Consumer Ltd, said that overall input costs may rise by 1.5-4% in the short term depending on the category and logistics dependency. “If fuel inflation continues for a longer period, there could be selective price revisions, grammage optimization, or promotional adjustments,” she said.



Cost absorption



FMCG industry players said companies are initially trying to absorb the increase through route optimisation, freight consolidation, strategic sourcing and vendor negotiations before passing costs on to consumers.