India’s markets trail global equities as benchmarks fall 10–12% so far in 2026

He added that markets like the US, Taiwan and Korea are benefiting from the global AI and semiconductor boom, while India does not yet have large AI, chip or global technology companies that can attract similar flows. The majority of the money flow is getting diverted towards the likes of Nvidia, SK Hynix, Samsung etc which are reporting extraordinary earnings growth of 50-100% and have a significantly large profit pool, leading to massive outperformance.

Agrawal also stated that India’s tax and regulatory environment has become relatively less favourable for foreign investors. “Higher capital gains taxes, tighter derivative rules and higher transaction costs have reduced trading activity and near-term attractiveness,” he said.

Short-term capital gains on listed equities rose to 20%, while long-term gains above Rs 1.25 lakh are taxed at 12.5%. Further, SEBI hiked minimum lot sizes from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15-20 lakh, limited weekly options to one per exchange and raised margins for short options by 2% starting November 2024. Another big blow can be seen in this year’s budget when STT on futures were hiked from from 0.02% to 0.05%, and on options from 0.1% to 0.15%, effective April 2026, significantly lifting costs for derivatives traders. The changes and high taxes have jolted FIIs' mood.

Tanvi Kanchan, Associate Director, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said that three forces converged simultaneously. First, the earnings disappointment began long before the West Asia conflict. Nifty 50 EPS growth was barely 6% in FY25 after four years of 24% CAGR from FY21 to FY24. Second, the currency drag. The rupee fell sharply from Rs 85.6 per dollar in April 2025 to Rs 94.65 in March 2026. The rupee has now fallen Rs 96/dollar level.

“For a foreign investor, that 10.6% depreciation is not a footnote, it is the entire return wiped out. And finally, the ongoing West Asia conflict from late February 2026 turned a slowdown into a rout. Brent crude crossed $110 per barrel. India imports 85% of its crude, so elevated oil prices simultaneously widen the current account deficit, pressure the rupee further, raise inflation, and delay RBI rate cuts,” stated Kanchan. All these developments are a big negative for the equity market.

FII's total net sales through the market for 2026, so far, have hit a high of Rs 231486 crores, exceeding the total sales of last year.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said “The trend of AI companies attracting capital flows from all over the world also is continuing to the flight of capital from countries like India who are AI laggards. This trend will change when the AI trade, which is already in bubble territory, ends.”

Owing to the ongoing correction and relentless FII selling, India's weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has declined to around 12% by May 2026 from peaking at nearly 21% in September 2024. Taiwan has emerged as the largest constituent at approximately 25%, overtaking China. “India gave around 9% return in 2025 in dollar terms, the worst relative underperformance versus emerging market peers in three decades. Markets of this quality and this size do not stay in that position indefinitely. The underperformance itself creates the conditions for the reversion,” said Kanchan.