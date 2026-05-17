Prudential plc to acquire 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance from Bharti Enterprises

Bharti Enterprises on Sunday announced that UK-based insurer Prudential plc has agreed to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company Ltd from Bharti Life Ventures Pvt Ltd and other selling shareholders, marking a significant consolidation move in India’s fast-growing life insurance sector.
The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, will give Prudential control of Bharti Life Insurance Company Limited, a life insurer promoted by Bharti Enterprises.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Announcing the transaction, Sunil Bharti Mittal said Prudential’s global insurance expertise and scale, combined with Bharti’s market presence, would help accelerate Bharti Life’s growth trajectory and strengthen access to protection and long-term savings products in India.
“We are delighted to welcome Prudential Plc as the controlling shareholder of Bharti Life, further accelerating its growth trajectory. Prudential’s experience and global scale, combined with Bharti’s strong track record, create a formidable alliance to tap into the immense potential of India’s life insurance sector,” Mittal said in a statement.
The deal comes at a time when India’s life insurance industry is witnessing rapid expansion driven by rising financial awareness, increasing digital adoption and relatively low insurance penetration levels.
Bharti Life currently operates through a multi-channel distribution model including proprietary distribution, bancassurance, brokers, corporate agents and group business. The company offers a range of protection and long-term savings products.
Funds managed by 360 ONE Asset hold a minority stake in Bharti Life. Commenting on the transaction, Karan Bhagat said the investment had benefited from the insurer’s “market-leading growth and strong momentum”.
He added that Prudential’s entry as controlling shareholder would support the company’s next phase of growth and deepen distribution opportunities through 360 ONE’s network.
Prudential, which has a significant presence across Asia and Africa, is expected to leverage its global insurance capabilities to expand Bharti Life’s product offerings and distribution reach in India.
The transaction also reflects increasing foreign investor interest in India’s insurance sector, which continues to attract capital amid strong long-term growth prospects and regulatory reforms aimed at increasing insurance penetration.