Prudential plc to acquire 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance from Bharti Enterprises

Bharti Enterprises on Sunday announced that UK-based insurer Prudential plc has agreed to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company Ltd from Bharti Life Ventures Pvt Ltd and other selling shareholders, marking a significant consolidation move in India’s fast-growing life insurance sector.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, will give Prudential control of Bharti Life Insurance Company Limited, a life insurer promoted by Bharti Enterprises.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Announcing the transaction, Sunil Bharti Mittal said Prudential’s global insurance expertise and scale, combined with Bharti’s market presence, would help accelerate Bharti Life’s growth trajectory and strengthen access to protection and long-term savings products in India.

“We are delighted to welcome Prudential Plc as the controlling shareholder of Bharti Life, further accelerating its growth trajectory. Prudential’s experience and global scale, combined with Bharti’s strong track record, create a formidable alliance to tap into the immense potential of India’s life insurance sector,” Mittal said in a statement.

The deal comes at a time when India’s life insurance industry is witnessing rapid expansion driven by rising financial awareness, increasing digital adoption and relatively low insurance penetration levels.