Royal Enfield to set up Rs 2,500 crore manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh

Royal Enfield is setting up a new manufacturing facility in Tada (Tirupati), Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore and an annual capacity of 9 lakh motorcycles. This would be the company’s first facility outside Tamil Nadu.
“The proposed project involves an investment of nearly Rs 2,500 crore and a manufacturing capacity of 9 lakh motorcycles per annum. The project will include a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, testing track, R&D centre, and a dedicated vendor park ecosystem,” said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
He added that the project is expected to generate nearly 15,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, creating significant economic activity and industrial growth in the region.
Naidu stated that he has assured continued support from the Government of Andhra Pradesh in ensuring speedy clearances and accelerated execution. “Our goal is to help complete the project in 18 months instead of the proposed 24 months. Our Speed of Doing Business will ensure the project moves faster, and now Royal Enfield must match it with equal Speed in Project Execution,” the chief minister wrote on social media platform X.
Currently, the Eicher Motors-owned company, has a capacity of around 14.6 Lakh motorcycles per year, which is close to full utilisation. In February 2026, Royal Enfield announced a Rs 958 crores investment for capacity expansion in Cheyyar Tamil Nadu which will increase the total capacity to 20 lakh units.
B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd., and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield said, “We currently operate four world-class manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu, with a total projected capacity of 2 million units annually. This investment in Andhra Pradesh will augment that capacity and provide the impetus for our next phase of growth.”
Royal Enfield sales in the financial year 2025-2026 grew by 23% to 1,238,659 units. This was the second consecutive fiscal year when RE's total sales breached the 1 million unit mark.
As part of its long-term growth trajectory, the global leader in the mid-size (250cc–750cc) motorcycle segment, said that it routinely evaluates options for future projects.
Currently, the company has four manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu, India and seven CKD facilities across Bangladesh, Nepal, Brazil (2), Thailand, Argentina and Colombia. It operates through more than 3200 stores across India and 80+ countries around the globe. Royal Enfield’s two technical centres are located in Bruntingthorpe, UK, and in Chennai, India.