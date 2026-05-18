Royal Enfield to set up Rs 2,500 crore manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh

Royal Enfield is setting up a new manufacturing facility in Tada (Tirupati), Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore and an annual capacity of 9 lakh motorcycles. This would be the company’s first facility outside Tamil Nadu.

“The proposed project involves an investment of nearly Rs 2,500 crore and a manufacturing capacity of 9 lakh motorcycles per annum. The project will include a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, testing track, R&D centre, and a dedicated vendor park ecosystem,” said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He added that the project is expected to generate nearly 15,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, creating significant economic activity and industrial growth in the region.

Naidu stated that he has assured continued support from the Government of Andhra Pradesh in ensuring speedy clearances and accelerated execution. “Our goal is to help complete the project in 18 months instead of the proposed 24 months. Our Speed of Doing Business will ensure the project moves faster, and now Royal Enfield must match it with equal Speed in Project Execution,” the chief minister wrote on social media platform X.