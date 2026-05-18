TVS Motor Company promoter group to acquire up to 9.9% stake in Jana Small Finance Bank

NEW DELHI: TVS VENU has agreed to acquire a minority stake of up to 9.9 per cent in Jana Small Finance Bank through a combination of primary issuance of warrants and secondary share purchase, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The proposed investment includes a 4.9 per cent stake to be held by TVS Motor Company on a fully diluted basis.

Based on Jana Small Finance Bank’s current market capitalisation of around Rs 5,000-5,170 crore, the acquisition of a 9.9 per cent stake is estimated to be valued at roughly Rs 500-510 crore at prevailing market prices.

Shares of Jana Small Finance Bank were trading around Rs 466 on Monday, giving the lender a market capitalisation of over Rs 5,000 crore.

The move marks the latest expansion of TVS VENU’s financial services ambitions, adding to its presence through TVS Credit Services, which provides consumer and retail loans across India. The group had earlier signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent stake in PGIM India Asset Management.

Jana Small Finance Bank has a strong presence in mass retail and MSME banking, with over 12 million customers, 822 outlets across 23 states and two Union Territories. As of March 31, 2026, the bank reported advances and deposits of more than Rs 35,000 crore each.

Commenting on the transaction, Sudarshan Venu said India’s financial services sector would be a key driver of the country’s economic growth and described the investment as aligned with TVS VENU’s long-term strategy of backing high-quality financial institutions.

“We have been serving more than 44 million financial services customers across more than 100,000 touch points pan India, and are excited about the huge opportunity that the sector presents,” he said.