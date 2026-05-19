Airtel’s 5G ‘priority postpaid’ service rekindles the net neutrality debate

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider, on Tuesday launched ‘Priority Postpaid’, a new service powered by 5G network slicing technology that promises superior and more consistent connectivity for postpaid users.
However, the move has also revived concerns around net neutrality, with analysts warning that prioritised network access for select users could create differential internet experiences and undermine the principle that all internet traffic should be treated equally without discrimination or preferential treatment.
In a press statement, Airtel said the service has been specially designed for customers who depend on uninterrupted connectivity for work, entertainment and online collaboration.
The company said it has upgraded its 5G network with advanced slicing capabilities that make the network more efficient, create additional capacity and allow targeted allocation of network resources for Priority customers.
The company said that over the past year, 5G slicing-based services have been launched in countries such as the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Malaysia.
“Our focus at Airtel is on delivering meaningful innovations that enhance our customers' experience. Priority Postpaid is our latest innovation powered by the 5G slicing technology. It provides a superior, more reliable, and dependable experience to our customers — whether they are attending a client call in traffic, or streaming at a packed concert, or booking a cab in a crowded market,” said Shashwat Sharma, MD & CEO – Airtel India.
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) welcomed the move and said that the introduction of network slicing marks an important milestone in the evolution of India’s next-generation digital infrastructure. “We welcome the introduction of 5G network slicing capabilities in India, marking an important milestone in the evolution of next-generation digital infrastructure,” said S P Kochhar, Director General, COAI.