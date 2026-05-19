Airtel’s 5G ‘priority postpaid’ service rekindles the net neutrality debate

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider, on Tuesday launched ‘Priority Postpaid’, a new service powered by 5G network slicing technology that promises superior and more consistent connectivity for postpaid users.

However, the move has also revived concerns around net neutrality, with analysts warning that prioritised network access for select users could create differential internet experiences and undermine the principle that all internet traffic should be treated equally without discrimination or preferential treatment.

In a press statement, Airtel said the service has been specially designed for customers who depend on uninterrupted connectivity for work, entertainment and online collaboration.