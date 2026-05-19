Industrial AI adoption moving beyond software into real-time machine control: LTTS CTO

Industrial artificial intelligence is moving beyond software assistance into real-time engineering and machine control systems, even as large-scale deployment of agentic AI in engineering remains at an early stage, Ashish Khushu, Chief Technology Officer at L&T Technology Services, told TNIE.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the company’s ninth edition of TECHgium, an engineering innovation platform for students. The latest edition recorded over 62,000 registrations from 540-plus engineering institutes nationwide, marking a 60% surge over the previous edition and nearly 800% growth since its launch in 2016.

Khushu said engineering-focused AI systems differ significantly from software-centric AI tools that dominate most enterprise conversations today.

Khushu described one industrial safety project involving a wood-cutting machine used in the US market, where AI is used to prevent accidents during operation.

The system uses a camera mounted above the blade to monitor hand movement near the cutting area. If the operator’s hand enters a defined danger zone, the system detects the motion, processes the image and sends a command to stop and retract the blade.

“All of this happening within 18 to 31 milliseconds,” Khushu said, describing the project as an example of AI working with imaging systems, embedded chips, electrical instrumentation and mechanical systems simultaneously.

He said such applications highlight how AI is increasingly being used in engineering environments where systems must respond in real time rather than simply assist with software tasks.

Khushu also said engineering companies are using AI to shorten product development timelines and improve product quality.

“One area where AI is really helping and not very often taught is the initial part,” he said, referring to product design specifications and engineering requirements gathering.