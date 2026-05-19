PepsiCo India to invest Rs 5,700 cr by 2030 on capacity expansion

NEW DELHI: Food and beverages major PepsiCo will invest up to Rs 5,700 crore in India by 2030, mainly to ramp up the manufacturing capacity of its foods business, its India and South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said on Tuesday.

PepsiCo India, which posted a profit after tax of Rs 905 crore in the 12 months ended December 2025 with a total revenue of Rs 9,789 crore, will invest mainly in three manufacturing facilities in Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Tamil Nadu, he told reporters in an interaction here.

India, being one of the top 13 markets for PepsiCo, continues to commit and invest, he said.

"We are committed, and as a result, from 2025 to 2030, we have committed almost Rs 5,700 crore of investments," Kotecha said.

The investment is primarily for the concentrates plant in Madhya Pradesh and snacks plants in Assam and Tamil Nadu, he added.

"Some of this is going live in the next few months, like the concentrates plant in Madhya Pradesh, Northeast plant in Assam," Kotecha said.

He further said, "The land purchase, which we have just done recently in Tamil Nadu, will allow us to open a massive footprint in the South for our snacks business".

PepsiCo looks at India as a market of potential because there is still a huge opportunity to grow here, Kotecha said, citing reasons like growing income and a "stable country which allows investments to come in".

Commenting on the company's performance in 2025, he said, "For the second year in a row, we have got strong double-digit growth".