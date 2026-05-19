RBI may transfer Rs2.8-3.4 lakh crore surplus fund to govt

The government is set for a windfall from the Reserve Bank of India through the surplus transfer to be announced on Friday, when the central bank’s board meets to finalise its FY26 accounts. Analysts tracking Mint Road expect a bumper payout in the range of Rs2.8-3.4 lakh crore, higher than the Rs2.7 lakh crore transferred in FY25. The transfer is expected to provide significant fiscal support to the government amid rising economic uncertainties.

The dividend payout is determined under the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF), which prescribes a capital buffer in the range of 4.5-7.5% of the central bank’s balance sheet. Following a prolonged tussle between the government and the RBI over surplus transfers, the Centre in 2018 appointed a committee headed by former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan to frame a mechanism for such payouts. The committee’s recommendations led to the implementation of the ECF in 2019, when the RBI transferred Rs68,000 crore to the government, up from Rs44,900 crore in the previous year.

The ECF serves as the RBI’s risk management framework, determining the level of capital and reserves required to maintain financial stability and the amount of surplus that can be transferred to the government. The Jalan committee had initially recommended a contingency risk buffer of 4.5-6.5%, which was later expanded to 7.5% in FY25.

Sakshi Gupta, Principal Economist at HDFC Bank, said the RBI is likely to transfer a record Rs2.85 lakh crore this year. The FY27 Budget has estimated Rs3.16 lakh crore in dividends from government-owned entities, primarily from the RBI and public sector banks. Collectively, state-run banks reported a record net profit of around Rs2 lakh crore in FY26.

While analysts at Barclays expect the payout to be around Rs3 lakh crore, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services estimate a range of Rs2.8-3.4 lakh crore if the RBI board decides to lower the ECF buffer to 6.5% from 7.5% in the previous fiscal year.

In FY25, the RBI transferred Rs2.7 lakh crore to the government, 27% higher than the previous year. Since the implementation of the Jalan committee framework, surplus transfers have steadily risen from Rs68,000 crore in FY19 to Rs2.68 lakh crore in FY25. In FY13, the transfer stood at just Rs13,000 crore, according to Emkay Global.