BPCL raises spot crude purchases to 60% amid West Asia conflict

State-owned oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited on Wednesday said it has increased its spot purchase of crude oil to 60% due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The company, during its investor call for the fourth-quarter results, said it had initially planned to procure 45% of its crude requirement through spot purchases. However, disruptions in crude supply through the Strait of Hormuz — a key waterway that handles nearly 20% of global crude supply and around 40% of India’s crude imports — forced the company to raise spot purchases to 60%.

“At the beginning of the year, we had allocated around 55% of our requirement through term contracts. But we are not getting the full term quantities. We are getting around 45–46% of our term requirement because there are constraints in the Strait of Hormuz. The roughly 10% shortfall is being met through spot purchases. Initially, we had planned for 45% spot procurement, but now it is around 60%,” said the company in an investor call.

BPCL further said that several grades of crude are available in the spot market, but Russia continues to remain the major source of procurement. The company increased its Russian crude procurement from 25% in Q3 to 31% in Q4 and said it continues to rise to bridge supply gaps arising from the current geopolitical situation.

The company also outlined a capital expenditure plan of Rs25,000 crore for FY27, with major investments focused on the Bina petrochemical project. According to the company, around Rs11,000 crore has been allocated towards refinery and petrochemical projects, including the Polypropylene project at Kochi, the PRFCC project at Mumbai Refinery and the Bina project.