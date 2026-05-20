ISM 2.0 may get higher outlay than initial $10 billion incentive package: IESA

NEW DELHI: India may allocate a larger capital incentive package for the second edition of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM 2.0), exceeding the previous $10 billion outlay, according to Ashok Chandak, president of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association.

“The capital outlay announced last time was about $10 billion. Our expectation is actually more than this. It could be anything — $10 billion, $20 billion, or somewhere in between — I do not know. The industry’s expectation is that it should go beyond the previous allocation,” said Chandak.

India began its semiconductor push in 2021 with an approved incentive package of ₹76,000 crore under the India Semiconductor Mission. So far, the government has approved 10 major semiconductor manufacturing projects involving cumulative investments of around ₹1.60 lakh crore across six states.

Chandak said semiconductors are becoming increasingly critical for the economy and stressed that the scope of the Semiconductor Mission should be expanded beyond fabs and assembly facilities. According to him, the expanded scheme should also include chemicals, gases, materials, semiconductor equipment, and equipment subsystems.

“Some of the equipment makers are global companies, but if they can also source subsystems for equipment from India, that could become a very good opportunity,” said Chandak.