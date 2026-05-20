Ola Electric reports Rs 500 crore loss in Q4FY26 on Rs 265 crore revenue

Ola Electric reported a loss of Rs 500 crore on revenue of Rs 265 crore for the quarter ending March 2026 (Q4FY26). The losses narrowed on an annual basis as the electric two-wheeler company had reported a loss of Rs 870 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q4FY25). However, it widened sequentially as the company had reported a Rs 487 crore loss in the December quarter (Q3FY26).

Owing to a steep decline in sales, revenue from operations fell nearly 57% cent year-on-year to Rs 265 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 611 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Sequentially, revenue declined 44% from Rs 470 crore in the December quarter.

For the full financial year (FY26), Ola Electric reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,253 crore, down 50% from Rs 4,514 crore in FY25. Annual net loss narrowed 19.5% to Rs 1,833 crore from Rs 2,276 crore a year earlier. Deliveries, meanwhile, fell from 307,846 units in FY25 to 173,794 units in FY26.

Ola Electric said that it enters FY27 focused on scaling with discipline. The company’s priorities are to recover volumes, sustain service consistency, hold margin leadership, reduce opex, ramp the Gigafactory, transition the auto portfolio deeper into its own cells, and scale Shakti and Mahashakti.

Based on current trends, Ola Electric expects Q1 FY27 deliveries to double QoQ to nearly 45,000 units. As volumes recover, the company said it expects the auto business to move towards Adjusted Operating EBITDA and free cash flow positivity through FY27.

“Q4 showed the reset working: gross margin reached 38.5%, operating cash flow turned positive for the first time, service materially stabilised, and sales recovery began. We enter FY27 with a stronger operating foundation, a sharper cost structure, and our cell platform moving from validation to scale across mobility and energy storage,” said an Ola Electric spokesperson.