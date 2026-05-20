Soon you can authorise employer to make your mutual fund payments

Proposing payroll-linked mutual fund payments just like provident funds or pension funds, Sebi has proposed allowing third-party mutual funds payments by an employer or payment of distributor commissions by mutual fund houses on behalf of the investor, provided adequate safeguards are in place.

The regulator said it has received requests from stakeholders to relax the current norms for third-party payments in certain cases such as payment by employers, payment of commissions by fund houses etc.

The regulator has floated a draft framework to permit certain forms of third-party payments in mutual funds, a significant move from the existing regime that requires investments to originate strictly from an investor’s own bank account which must be routed exclusively through RBI-authorised payment aggregators or Sebi-recognised clearing corporations.

After receiving feedback from the industry, Sebi feels that there is a need to review the existing framework for third-party payments in the mutual funds segment by permitting specific, well-defined scenarios where such payments may be allowed without compromising the overarching objectives of investor protection and compliance with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“The intent is to strike a balanced approach that facilitates ease of investing in genuine cases while reinforcing robust safeguards against potential misuse,” Sebi said in a consultation paper issued Wednesday.

The consultation paper proposes allowing employers, mutual fund houses, and even social contribution structures to participate in regulated third-party payment mechanisms, while ensuring anti-money laundering safeguards and investor protection norms.

Accordingly, Sebi proposes an employer can pay for its employees’ investments in mutual fund units through payroll deduction.