TSF Group announces JV with Bosch to make air suspension systems in India

TS Santhanam family-owned TSF Group, a branch of the TVS Group, on Wednesday announced a proposed joint venture with Bosch to manufacture next-generation electronically controlled air system products for trucks and buses in India.



The joint venture will have a 50:50 shareholding between TSF Group companies Wheels India and Brakes India.



Globally, OEMs are increasingly shifting towards modular, electronically controlled air and braking platforms and suspension systems — segments that will form the core product portfolio of the joint venture.



The JV will focus on the engineering, manufacturing and sale of electronically controlled and software-driven modules for air compression, air processing, air suspension and air parking brakes.



The proposed venture seeks to combine Bosch’s strengths in electronics, software, sensing and control systems with the mechanical system design, pneumatic management architecture and manufacturing capabilities of Brakes India and Wheels India.



“As part of the TSF Group, Wheels India has been a pioneer in air suspension systems for buses in India for over three decades. Over this period, we have built strong relationships with both OEMs and end users through consistent product quality and service. We are pleased to collaborate with Bosch on this development initiative to advance electronic air suspension systems for global customers,” said Srivats Ram, chairman and managing director of Wheels India.



Wheels India is a leading manufacturer of wheels for trucks, agricultural tractors, passenger vehicles and construction equipment, apart from air suspension systems for trucks and buses and industrial components for the construction and windmill industries. The company has manufacturing plants across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh.