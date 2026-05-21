Price hike helps ITC to cushion the impact of higher taxes on cigarettes, Q4 PAT rises 5% to Rs 5,113 crore

Helped by price increases in its core cigarettes business to limit the impact of higher taxes, ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 5% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 5,113 crore for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) as against a net profit of Rs 4,875 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4FY25).

The company's revenue from operations increased 17% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 21,695 crore in the reported quarter.

ITC, the maker of Gold Flake and Classic cigarettes, said that an increase in GST rate from 28% of transaction value to 40% of retail sale price along with a steep hike in excise duties with effect from 1st February, 2026 upon phasing out of Compensation Cess, has resulted in an unprecedented increase in tax incidence on cigarettes.

ITC added that it has adopted a strategic approach to mitigate the impact of the unprecedented increase in tax incidence and sustain its market standing. The company reported cigarette revenue of Rs 11,066 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 8,400 crore in the January–March quarter of the previous year.

“This includes, staggered and agile pricing actions to minimise the risk of a significant shift of volumes to illicit trade and consequent loss of revenue to the Exchequer, and re-architecting the product portfolio by leveraging a diverse range of powerful trademarks. The Business continues to respond with speed & agility and has taken several steps in the past couple of months to fortify its portfolio and sustain market standing,” said ITC in a statement.