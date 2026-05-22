CCI gives clean chit to 12 Delhi private hospitals in case of overcharging for medicines

A decade-long investigation into abuse of market dominance by 12 Delhi-based private hospitals came to an end with the anti-trust regulator – Competition Commission of India (CCI) – dismissing the allegations of overcharging in-patients for medicines, consumables, diagnostic tests and room rents.

In an order passed on May 21, the anti-trust regulator held that the hospitals did not abuse their dominant position, saying the evidence collected by the Director General (DG) did not establish excessive or unfair pricing. Director General is the head of the investigation wing of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The case originated from a 2015 complaint filed by Vivek Sharma against Becton Dickinson India Pvt Ltd and Max Super Specialty Hospital, Patparganj, alleging that syringes sold through hospital pharmacies carried higher MRPs than those available in the open market.

Following investigation, the DG expanded the probe to 12 super-specialty hospitals in Delhi and examined whether hospitals abused dominance in the aftermarket for admitted patients by compelling them to purchase medicines, devices and diagnostic services from in-house facilities at inflated prices.

However, the CCI disagreed with the DG’s conclusions in the case. The Commission noted that the hospital allowed patients to procure medicines, consumables and diagnostic services from outside vendors, unlike many other hospitals examined during the probe.

The regulator also rejected the DG’s comparison of hospital room tariffs with hotel prices, observing that hospital rooms are not substitutable with hotel accommodation because they are equipped for clinical care and emergency response.

On medical tests and imaging services, the Commission found that the DG’s comparison with standalone diagnostic centres yielded mixed results, with some tests at the hospital priced higher and others lower than outside labs. It further said hospital laboratories incur higher operating costs because they function round-the-clock and provide faster turnaround times.