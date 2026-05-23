DeVans counts on Maharashtra entry and partner deals to sustain beer volume growth

DeVans Modern Breweries, the maker of Godfather and Six Fields branded beer, expects beer volumes to remain robust following its entry into Maharashtra and plans to boost production through strategic partnerships. The Jammu-based company also anticipates stronger growth in premium segments and is preparing to enter the fast-growing gin category.

In an interaction with TNIE, Prem Dewan, Chairman and Managing Director of Devans Modern Breweries said that total beer sales for them have increased from 38,174 KL in FY22 to 96,893 KL in FY26, reflecting a growth of more than 250% during the period. The increase was supported by production tie-ups across different states along with continued focus on Godfather in the core markets.

“Going forward, DeVANS plans to adopt an expansion strategy through production partnerships rather than setting up any additional production units. The process of increasing production has already commenced this month at Privilege Industries in Maharashtra. Further, the company is considering at least one more production tie-up this year which would further increase beer output,” said Dewan.

DeVans is one of India’s largest beer manufacturers and competes with global players such as United Breweries Limited (maker of Kingfisher) and AB InBev (producer of Budweiser and Corona). Along with Carlsberg, these companies control the majority of beer production, distribution and sales nationwide.

Most domestic and foreign players are bullish on India as the alcohol industry in FY2026 is likely to have grown by 8-10% to about Rs 5.3 lakh crore in revenue, or $61.97 billion, as per a Crisil report. According to IWSR, India’s Total Beverage Alcohol (TBA) volume grew 7% YoY in H1 2025, surpassing 440 million 9-litre cases. This made India the fastest-growing market among 20 global economies tracked.

Alongside the beer business, DeVans is also preparing for the phased rollout of its super premium Gin brand and entry into the ready-to-drink segment. The pan-India rollout of the Gin brand is expected to begin in June.