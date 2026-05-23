VIP Industries’ revival plan meets market reality

India’s largest luggage-maker, VIP Industries, which is in the middle of a major restructuring and clean-up exercise under new management, is finding the road to revival difficult. The company, founded in 1971 by Dilip Piramal and now chaired by Renuka Ramnath as non-executive chairperson, continued to report weak performance in Q4 FY26 as its losses widened to Rs 128.80 crore from Rs 32.63 crore in the March quarter of FY25 due to high provisions and falling sales. The company reported provisions of nearly Rs 130 crore in FY26 to clean up slow-moving and obsolete inventory.

The company’s revenue fell 14% in FY26 to Rs 1,858 crore from Rs 2,178 crore in FY25. Its consolidated net loss widened sharply to Rs 338 crore in FY26 from Rs 68.8 crore in FY25. Cash and cash equivalents also declined to Rs 31.71 crore from Rs 37.96 crore a year earlier, while total equity dropped sharply to Rs 289.5 crore from Rs 616 crore due to continued losses.

However, there are signs of improvement. The luggage maker reduced its overall debt to Rs 410.75 crore in FY26 from Rs 415.25 crore in FY25, while net debt declined to Rs 295 crore from Rs 367 crore last year. Analysts expect debt levels in FY27 to remain broadly stable.

With stock-keeping units (SKUs) reduced by 25-30% during the year, thereby lowering inventory maintenance costs, and debt levels expected to remain under control, the company is hoping to revive the brand in the current financial year.

For decades, VIP Industries dominated India’s luggage market. However, in recent years, the company has seen its market share erode rapidly amid growing competition from rivals such as Samsonite and Safari Industries, as well as digital-first brands like Mokobara. According to the company’s FY25 investor presentation, VIP’s market share declined from 40% in 2021 to 35% by March 2025, while Safari and Samsonite narrowed the gap with market shares of 32% and 33%, respectively.

Back story

The Piramal family built VIP Industries over nearly six decades. However, in the second half of 2025, Dilip Piramal sold a 32% controlling stake in the company to private equity firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management. The PE fund, along with Mithun Sacheti, subsequently acquired another 26% stake from public shareholders in a deal valued at Rs 1,763 crore.