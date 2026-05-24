In an interaction with Benn Kochuveedan of TNIE, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) chief executive Puneet Chhatwal, tells it will open 60 new hotels in FY27, adding nearly 6,000 keys under various brands, including homestays. During FY26, it added three new brands, taking the total to 14 and signed a record 250 hotels, expanding the portfolio to 630 hotels, with an industry-leading pipeline of 255 hotels. Edited excerpts:

What’s your outlook for the current fiscal as the industry is hit by the Gulf war?

Under our strategy for 2030 outlined eight years ago, we’ve been doing very well. There is growth on all fronts. There is growth of talent, which means growth of our people. There is growth in our revenue and profit, and moreover there is growth in our margins. And of course, there is growth in the way we cover the market. We cover India across 250 plus locations.

We’ve been consistently delivering on overall growth front. We’ve guided that our all new businesses will have a CAGR of 25% and the combined Ebita margin of 35% plus. Between FY23 and FY26 we’ve delivered a double-digit CAGR across all metrics - revenue grew 19%, operating income rose 21% and net income expanded 28%. The Taj was almost 100% of our business around 15 years ago. But there are other verticals which have evolved and are getting into double digits in topline share now. So the guidance set we had given eight years ago for 2030 of doubling our enterprise level revenue is on track.

From our first offering - the iconic hotel Taj Mahal Palace in 1903- and for the next 70 years IHCL was just one hotel company, today we’ve a portfolio of 630 hotels and will have 700 by 2030.