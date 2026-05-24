Remaining outside RCEP failed to curb China dependence, says DBS Bank economist

India’s decision to stay out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) may have cost it access to the world’s most critical supply chains without meaningfully reducing dependence on Chinese imports, according to Taimur Baig, Chief Economist and Managing Director at DBS Bank.

Baig told TNIE that fears of Chinese dumping likely influenced India’s decision to opt out of the Asia-Pacific trade bloc, but argued that the strategy has not delivered the intended outcome.

“Remaining outside RCEP has not reduced India’s dependency on imports from China in a meaningful manner,” Baig said, adding that India lost out on export opportunities linked to East Asia’s electronics manufacturing boom.

“I think that concerns about Chinese products flooding Indian markets may have been a part of India's decision not to be a part of RCEP. That was probably a strategic mistake, as the fear of dumping got in the way of being part of the world’s most critical supply chain,” he said.

The remarks come at a time when India is pursuing multiple bilateral trade agreements and reconsidering aspects of its trade strategy amid global supply chain realignments, geopolitical tensions and the ongoing AI-led electronics supercycle.

Baig noted that East Asian electronics producers are witnessing a surge in exports driven by rising demand linked to artificial intelligence technologies, and India could have benefited significantly had it been part of RCEP.

“Today, East Asia’s electronics producers are seeing a sharp rise in exports due to the AI-wave driven super cycle; India could have been a beneficiary of that wave if it was inside RCEP,” he said.

India withdrew from RCEP negotiations in 2019 citing concerns over market access, trade imbalances and the risk of cheap imports, particularly from China. However, Baig argued that India’s trade deficit with China remains substantial despite staying outside the bloc.

“The downside consideration that got in the way of RCEP was not mitigated, while the exports upside was lost. The trade deficit remains substantial. Dependence on tech transfer remains critical,” he said, adding that “it’s time to rethink India’s membership in RCEP.”