What are the biggest financial worries for the common man?

The biggest financial worries for the common man in India right now boil down to a mix of immediate pressures and deep structural problems. Headline inflation is low (around 3-3.5% CPI recently), but that doesn't reflect the daily reality for most households. Real purchasing power feels squeezed, debt is piling up, and global shocks are hitting the wallet hard. Also the equity market is going nowhere – thus there is very little wealth effect!

Here are the top financial matters impacting everyday Indians today, based on recent economic data, news, and public sentiment:

1. Household Debt & EMI Trap:

India's household debt has crossed 41% of GDP, with a large chunk going toward consumption. People are financing phones, bikes, cars, holidays, sarees, and even daily needs via credit.

Average loans: Home Rs33 lakh, car Rs8.4 lakh, bike Rs90k. Many spend 40%+ of income on EMIs, leaving little buffer for emergencies. People earning Rs. 70,000 per month are willing to buy a phone for Rs. 1.5L

This means such families are susceptible to - One job loss, medical issue, or business slowdown can wipe out years of progress. They live pay-cheque to pay-cheque and have no money for emergencies.

2. Recent Fuel Price Hikes –I guess there is more to come!

Petrol and diesel prices jumped in mid-May 2026 (first major hike in years) after global crude crossed $100/barrel. This leads to higher transport costs, cab fares, goods movement, and even some food items.

Cost of Living Squeeze