What are the biggest financial worries for the common man?

The biggest financial worries for the common man in India right now boil down to a mix of immediate pressures and deep structural problems. Headline inflation is low (around 3-3.5% CPI recently), but that doesn't reflect the daily reality for most households. Real purchasing power feels squeezed, debt is piling up, and global shocks are hitting the wallet hard. Also the equity market is going nowhere – thus there is very little wealth effect!
Here are the top financial matters impacting everyday Indians today, based on recent economic data, news, and public sentiment:
1. Household Debt & EMI Trap:
India's household debt has crossed 41% of GDP, with a large chunk going toward consumption. People are financing phones, bikes, cars, holidays, sarees, and even daily needs via credit.
Average loans: Home Rs33 lakh, car Rs8.4 lakh, bike Rs90k. Many spend 40%+ of income on EMIs, leaving little buffer for emergencies. People earning Rs. 70,000 per month are willing to buy a phone for Rs. 1.5L
This means such families are susceptible to - One job loss, medical issue, or business slowdown can wipe out years of progress. They live pay-cheque to pay-cheque and have no money for emergencies.
2. Recent Fuel Price Hikes –I guess there is more to come!
Petrol and diesel prices jumped in mid-May 2026 (first major hike in years) after global crude crossed $100/barrel. This leads to higher transport costs, cab fares, goods movement, and even some food items.
Cost of Living Squeeze
Housing/Rent: Property prices up 45-50% in the last decade while incomes haven't kept pace. Homeownership feels impossible for many first-time buyers. Rents in cities are a big monthly burden.
Healthcare: Medical inflation at ~14%. A single hospitalization can derail finances.
Education: High fees for good schools/colleges; parents delay or stretch budgets.
Food/groceries: Headline food inflation is moderate, but volatile spikes ) still hurt weekly budgets.
Overall: Middle-class families report "salary growing but wealth shrinking" — a Rs1.5 lakh monthly salary today feels like old pay due to these pressures. Many are delaying big purchases (cars, vacations) or cutting back.
Job Insecurity & Stagnant Real Wages
Unemployment hovers around 5-7% . Youth/graduate unemployment is much higher.
Salary hikes are often 5-7% or negligible, not matching effective cost increases. White-collar/IT jobs face AI/automation threats; many feel "job quality" is poor.
Small businesses report drops in sales due to cautious spending.
Savings, Investments & Taxes Feeling Burdensome
Stock market has given near-zero returns for many in the last 2 years - SIP patience wearing thin.
Gold/silver prices and duties make traditional savings expensive.
Taxes: Middle class feels "taxed like Europe but served like the Third World." Budget 2026 brought some relief (TCS cuts on education/medical remittances, tax simplification, healthcare/education focus, MSME/job schemes) but no big income tax slab changes or major relief on LTCG/STT hikes. Many see it as helpful but not transformative.
The economy is growing decently (~6.5% projected), inflation is under control overall, and the Feb 2026 Budget tried to support the common man with infra, jobs, and targeted relief. But on the ground, the middle and lower-middle class feel "crushed" — surviving more than thriving, with dreams of home, education, and security getting postponed. Global factors (oil, geopolitics) are adding fresh stress right now.