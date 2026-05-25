GCCs shift from hiring to AI-led business outcomes: Capgemini Invent India MD

India’s AI-first global capability centres (GCCs) are shifting focus from headcount growth to AI governance, operating models and business outcomes, driving fresh demand for consulting, transformation and workflow redesign expertise, Geetanjali Khatri, EVP and Managing Director at Capgemini Invent India, told TNIE.

Khatri said GCCs are moving away from their traditional role as offshore delivery centres built around labour arbitrage and are increasingly becoming enterprise hubs for AI-led transformation.

“I don't see that anymore, there is a focus on scale or headcount as a matrix,” Khatri said. “The metric is more for GCCs to be driven by business outcomes.”

She said companies are now prioritising speed, quality, agility and accuracy of delivery as AI adoption spreads across enterprise functions. This has led firms to redesign workflows and operating models instead of treating AI as a standalone technology initiative.

“The AI strategy has to come from the top. The enterprise has to change, and GCC is not separate from the enterprise,” she said.

Khatri said enterprises are increasingly building AI-led operating models that combine digital agents with human oversight. She said the “human-AI collaboration” will continue to handle contextual judgment, ethics and governance while AI systems manage repetitive processes and workflows.

“So agents can do planning, they can act, they can reason, they can learn the enterprise workflow, but you still need the human interface for augmenting, for judgmental, for ethics, for being contextual,” she said.