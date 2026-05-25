RBI sets up expert panel on quantum tech in finance

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has set up an eight-member expert panel under the leadership of Dr Anil Prabhakar, professor, at the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, as the convener to study the implications of the risks to the financial system from adoption of quantum technology.

In a statement the RBI said on Monday though quantum technology, which represents a paradigm shift compared to traditional systems as it leverages principles of quantum mechanics like superposition and entanglement, enabling quantum systems to address complex financial problems such as portfolio optimisation, risk assessment, macroeconomic modelling etc, this technology can also spawn significant risks with the potential to undermine certain existing cryptographic standards.

“To examine the related issues, it has been decided to constitute an expert committee for a quantum secure and adaptive financial ecosystem (Q-Safe) under Dr Prabhakar of IIT Madras”, the RBI said.