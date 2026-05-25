Ready to listen to concern over capital gains tax: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government is open to considering concerns raised by equity investors over the taxation of capital gains. Responding to queries on demands for a review of capital gains taxes, Sitharaman said the government was prepared to hear investor feedback.

“On this specific issue, and on any issue, we are always ready and willing to listen to the people. We will certainly take their inputs,” she said. She was speaking at an event in Mumbai.

Her comments come amid increasing debate among investors and market participants over the impact of capital gains taxation on retail participation and overall market sentiment. With foreign institutional investors continuing to pull out of Indian stock markets, the finance minister’s statement assumes significance.

Analysts and equity market commentators have long blamed high taxes on capital gains as a reason for Indian stock markets becoming unattractive for overseas investors, who have net sold Indian stocks worth $25 billion in the calendar year so far.

India levies long-term capital gains tax (holding period more than one year) of 12.5% and short-term capital gains of 20%.

Meanwhile, the finance minister on Monday flagged that there are growing concerns over what she described as the ‘Three Fs’ — fuel, fertiliser and foreign exchange outgo on gold imports — saying all of them are exerting pressure on India’s external sector because payments have to be made in foreign currency.

During her address at the SIDBI Foundation Day Celebration, Sitharaman said: “High and very fluctuating international crude prices, unimaginable increase in the fertilizer prices, and high gold prices are creating some challenges on the external front. To put it in context, all the three payments will have to be in foreign exchange. There is no rupee trading there. We should please understand the context of these three Fs -- fuel, fertilizer and foreign exchange. And the (pressure on) foreign exchange is due to purchase of gold.”