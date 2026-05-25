Sebi moots dynamic strike prices for better options trading

MUMBAI: In a move aimed at improving hedging efficiency and reducing disruptions during volatile trading sessions, particularly in the rapidly expanding index options market, the market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed to allow exchanges a flexible and standardised framework to introduce and manage strike prices in options contracts during trading. The proposal aims to improve trading continuity during periods of sharp market volatility and enhance ease of doing business in the derivatives segment, Sebi said a in a consultation paper on Monday.

Under the proposed framework, all exchanges will be required to establish comprehensive rules governing the creation and management of options contracts, which would include maintaining a minimum number of in-the-money (ITM) and out-of-the-money (OTM) strike prices, conducting daily reviews of strike availability, and eliminating contracts that are far removed from prevailing market prices.

“The proposed framework shall have a provision to introduce new strike prices (options contracts) intraday during market hours, in the direction of price movement in the underlying,” the paper said.