Sundaram Finance reports net profit of Rs554 crore, sees growth opportunity in EV SCV segment

Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance, part of the TSF Group under the TVS Group, reported a largely flat consolidated net profit of Rs554.17 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs553 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Full-year profit, however, rose to Rs2,059 crore in FY26 from Rs1,813 crore in FY25.

The Chennai-based NBFC’s net interest income (NII) grew 21% to Rs3,376 crore in FY26 from Rs2,793 crore in FY25. In the fourth quarter, NII rose 20% to Rs901 crore.

Assets under management (AUM) grew 16% year-on-year to Rs59,908 crore in FY26. Disbursements during the year increased 14% to Rs32,321 crore from Rs28,405 crore in FY25. In the fourth quarter, disbursements grew 17%.

Rajiv Lochan, MD & CEO of Sundaram Finance, said: “The rise in NII is partly aided by the external environment in terms of pricing. Our finance and treasury team ensured that our borrowing costs remained best-in-class even in tougher times.”

He added that lending for used vehicles has grown significantly, helping the company garner a 25% market share in the segment. Lending in the tractor segment has also seen good traction, while MSME loan disbursals backed by property, machinery and equipment continue to present strong business opportunities.

The company is also monitoring cash-flow pressures and unpredictability in loan repayments in the MSME segment amid geopolitical tensions.

Lochan further said the company sees significant business opportunities in the electric vehicle small commercial vehicle (EV SCV) segment as EV adoption continues to rise rapidly. He expects the ongoing crude oil crisis to further accelerate demand for EV SCVs in the near future.

The company’s overall AUM for EVs currently stands at around Rs500 crore, while its exposure to LNG and CNG vehicles is around Rs1,000 crore.

Sundaram Finance also added around 55-60 new branches during the year, with the majority opened in north India. The company has declared a final dividend of Rs24 per share.