India incurred annual loss of Rs11,938 crore due to absence of anti-dumping duties: Commerce ministry study

India incurred an annual economic loss of Rs 11,938 crore to domestic industry due to the absence of anti-dumping duties on 56 products recommended by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), according to a report released on Monday by C-DEP Research and the Centre for WTO Studies under the Ministry of Commerce.



According to estimates by C-DEP, implementation of the recommended duties could have generated annual foreign exchange savings of nearly Rs 28,540 crore (around $3 billion) by enabling domestic manufacturers to cater to local demand instead of imports.



The report warned that if imports remain unchecked, they could adversely affect India’s growth trajectory and employment generation.



“Under this scenario, cumulative economic loss rises from about Rs 1.54 lakh crore in the current case set to nearly Rs 2.68-2.70 lakh crore by 2030, with jobs at risk increasing materially as well,” the report stated.



The study cautioned that failure to impose anti-dumping duties could weaken India’s manufacturing base and increase dependence on imports in key sectors by the end of the decade.



It argued that India’s manufacturing capacity would be adversely impacted by the uncompetitive price advantage enjoyed by unfairly priced imports, widening the demand-supply gap across several sectors.