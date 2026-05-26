Indian equities reverse sharp rally; Europe slips, Wall Street eyes weak open amid Middle East tensions

Indian equity markets ended lower as investors grew cautious over rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a sharp increase in crude oil prices. Benchmark indices gave up part of the gains recorded in the previous session, with profit-booking in heavyweight banking and financial stocks dragging the market lower through most of the trading day.

The BSE Sensex declined while the NSE Nifty struggled to hold above the 24,000 level, reflecting weak investor sentiment and heightened volatility. Concerns over the impact of rising oil prices on inflation and India’s import bill weighed on market mood, prompting investors to reduce exposure to large-cap stocks.

Banking and financial shares, which had led the rally in the previous session, witnessed significant selling pressure. Information technology stocks traded on a mixed note, while selective buying in mid-cap and small-cap counters helped broader markets outperform the benchmark indices.

Market participants remained wary after reports of fresh military developments involving the US and Iran raised fears of a prolonged regional conflict. The spike in crude oil prices added to uncertainty, with investors closely tracking global developments and foreign institutional investor activity.

"The markets ended lower in India as renewed US strikes against Iran sharply undermined recent optimism surrounding a potential diplomatic breakthrough, triggering a reversal in risk appetite and prompting investors to reassess expectations of a near-term resolution to the conflict," said R Ponmudi, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm.

Further caution emerged after Marco Rubio indicated that negotiations could still take several more days, reinforcing concerns over the fragility of the ceasefire, Ponmudi said.

In India, energy markets reacted sharply to the renewed escalation, with Brent crude rising nearly 3% to trade above the $95 mark, while domestic crude futures surged more than 3.5% to move above Rs 8,900.

The renewed strain on ceasefire efforts and continuing disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz revived fears of a prolonged energy crisis, with investors increasingly concerned that sustained supply disruptions could trigger another sharp repricing in global oil markets and intensify broader macroeconomic risks.

As far as Indian markets were concerned, analysts said the market's volatility is likely to remain elevated in the near term due to geopolitical uncertainty, fluctuations in oil prices, and the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts later this week.