Indian equities reverse sharp rally; Europe slips, Wall Street eyes weak open amid Middle East tensions

Stock markets across key geographies turned risk-averse on Tuesday amid the escalating West Asia crisis. Indian equities fell, reversing Monday’s sharp gains, while European markets slipped and Wall Street looked set for a weak opening. The sessions reflected a cautious and defensive undertone, with investors preferring to stay on the sidelines amid uncertainty in global markets.
The US and Israeli forces reportedly struck Iranian-linked vessels today in the Strait of Hormuz only hours after Donald Trump suggested negotiations were making progress, significantly weakening the constructive sentiment that had supported markets in recent sessions.
At the same time, reports that Benjamin Netanyahu plans to intensify strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon added to broader geopolitical uncertainty. Asian markets remained particularly vulnerable given their dependence on Middle East energy supplies, with Indian equities among the most affected since the conflict began.
Indian equity markets ended lower as investors grew cautious over rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a sharp increase in crude oil prices. Benchmark indices gave up part of the gains recorded in the previous session, with profit-booking in heavyweight banking and financial stocks dragging the market lower through most of the trading day.
The BSE Sensex declined while the NSE Nifty struggled to hold above the 24,000 level, reflecting weak investor sentiment and heightened volatility. Concerns over the impact of rising oil prices on inflation and India’s import bill weighed on market mood, prompting investors to reduce exposure to large-cap stocks.
Banking and financial shares, which had led the rally in the previous session, witnessed significant selling pressure. Information technology stocks traded on a mixed note, while selective buying in mid-cap and small-cap counters helped broader markets outperform the benchmark indices.
Market participants remained wary after reports of fresh military developments involving the US and Iran raised fears of a prolonged regional conflict. The spike in crude oil prices added to uncertainty, with investors closely tracking global developments and foreign institutional investor activity.
"The markets ended lower in India as renewed US strikes against Iran sharply undermined recent optimism surrounding a potential diplomatic breakthrough, triggering a reversal in risk appetite and prompting investors to reassess expectations of a near-term resolution to the conflict," said R Ponmudi, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm.
Further caution emerged after Marco Rubio indicated that negotiations could still take several more days, reinforcing concerns over the fragility of the ceasefire, Ponmudi said.
In India, energy markets reacted sharply to the renewed escalation, with Brent crude rising nearly 3% to trade above the $95 mark, while domestic crude futures surged more than 3.5% to move above Rs 8,900.
The renewed strain on ceasefire efforts and continuing disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz revived fears of a prolonged energy crisis, with investors increasingly concerned that sustained supply disruptions could trigger another sharp repricing in global oil markets and intensify broader macroeconomic risks.
As far as Indian markets were concerned, analysts said the market's volatility is likely to remain elevated in the near term due to geopolitical uncertainty, fluctuations in oil prices, and the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts later this week.
Meanwhile, European markets opened on a subdued note as investors remained cautious amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a rise in crude oil prices. Major indices across the region traded lower in early deals, with energy prices and concerns over global economic stability weighing on investor sentiment. Banking and industrial stocks faced selling pressure, while energy shares gained on the back of stronger oil prices.
Investor focus remained on developments involving the US and Iran, with fears of a prolonged regional conflict prompting a shift towards safer assets. Market participants also monitored bond yields, commodity prices, and central bank commentary for cues on the global economic outlook.
US stock futures indicated a weak opening for Wall Street later in the day, pointing to a cautious start after the previous session’s gains. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq traded lower as investors assessed the impact of geopolitical uncertainty and rising oil prices on inflation and corporate earnings.
Analysts said volatility could remain elevated across global markets in the near term, with investors closely tracking developments in West Asia, crude oil movements, and upcoming economic data releases.