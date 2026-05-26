JK Tyre & Industries to pump Rs 4,500 crore into Chennai plant expansion

CHENNAI: India’s leading tyre manufacturer, JK Tyre & Industries, on Tuesday said it plans to invest Rs 4,950 crore as part of its overall expansion strategy. Of this, around 90% will be invested in its Chennai plant to ramp up production of passenger car radial (PCR) tyres over the next three years, while the remaining amount is likely to be allocated to its truck and bus radial (TBR) tyre unit in Mysore.

“We are planning to increase capacity by 24% in both TBR and PCR segments. Nearly Rs 4,500 crore of the total Rs 4,950 crore investment will be deployed in the Chennai plant over the next three years in three phases,” said Raghupati Singhania,, Chairman and Managing Director.

JK Tyre is expecting to commission first phase of this expansion by August 2028, and second and third by April 2029 and December 2029, respectively. The earlier expansion which was initiated by the company is expected to be commissioned by Q3 FY27. The tyre maker will also have capex of Rs 1,000 crore for the current fiscal.