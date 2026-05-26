Odisha may attract Rs 25,000-30,000 crore in power investments after policy shift

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha could attract investments worth Rs 25,000-30,000 crore in the power sector over the next six to 12 months after the state moved to align with the Centre's policy on concessional power allocation from thermal plants, an industry body official said.

The state government is set to mandate the supply of 5 per cent of capacity from newly commissioned thermal power plants at variable charges, replacing its earlier policy that required developers to allocate 12-14 per cent of capacity at concessional rates for state consumption.

Industry executives said the earlier policy had discouraged fresh investments despite Odisha's abundant coal reserves and strategic advantages, including port access and skilled manpower availability.

Odisha has all the enabling factors for power sector growth, but the higher mandatory allocation of power at variable cost has impacted project viability, said Inder Keshari, Director General of the Association of Power Producers.

The state had retained a 14 per cent allocation norm introduced in 2008-09, later reduced to 12 per cent for projects with local coal linkage, even as several states adopted the Central Electricity Authority's recommendation of a 5 per cent allocation framework.

"Odisha has all the enabling factors for power sector growth - ample raw material, availability of ports, a growing economy, and access to skilled manpower. However, the higher mandatory allocation of power at variable cost has deterred developers. In contrast, Chhattisgarh's shift to a 5 per cent quota has facilitated investments of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, resulting in more than 16 GW of capacity addition. Odisha, by comparison, has seen under 4 GW of capacity being set up, translating into investments of less than Rs 40,000 crore," he said.

Industry interest in Odisha is now reviving, with companies such as Jindal Power, Vedanta, and Adani evaluating opportunities in the state.

According to the industry body, the policy divergence led investors to favour neighbouring Chhattisgarh, which attracted over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in thermal power investments and added more than 16 GW of capacity over the past decade. Odisha, by comparison, saw less than 4 GW of new capacity and investments below Rs 40,000 crore.