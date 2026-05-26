TVS Motor ranked number 1 spot for shareholder value creation

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company said that it has been ranked top globally in the ‘Durable Consumer Goods’ category in the annual ‘Best Stocks in the World’, published exclusively by Germany’s leading business weekly WirtschaftsWoche, based on the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Value Creators analysis.

According to the analysis, TVS Motor’s performance was driven primarily by strong revenue growth (22 percentage points) and a premium market valuation (18 percentage points), complemented by improving profitability and continuous strengthening of the balance sheet. Notably, this profile aligns closely with the criteria the study identifies for resilient companies — profitable, growth-oriented, and financially disciplined, with reserves to withstand volatile market conditions.

Professor Sir Ralf Speth, Chief Mentor, TVS Motor Company, said “This recognition by WirtschaftsWoche and BCG is the result of the consistent implementation of Chairman Sudarshan Venu’s clear strategic vision. His passion for the company, deep understanding of markets and customers, openness to new technology, and attentiveness to the workforce create a values-based environment in which creativity and performance can flourish. Equally exemplary is the strong commitment to social responsibility.”