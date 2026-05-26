TVS Motor ranked number 1 spot for shareholder value creation

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company said that it has been ranked top globally in the ‘Durable Consumer Goods’ category in the annual ‘Best Stocks in the World’, published exclusively by Germany’s leading business weekly WirtschaftsWoche, based on the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Value Creators analysis.
According to the analysis, TVS Motor’s performance was driven primarily by strong revenue growth (22 percentage points) and a premium market valuation (18 percentage points), complemented by improving profitability and continuous strengthening of the balance sheet. Notably, this profile aligns closely with the criteria the study identifies for resilient companies — profitable, growth-oriented, and financially disciplined, with reserves to withstand volatile market conditions.
Professor Sir Ralf Speth, Chief Mentor, TVS Motor Company, said “This recognition by WirtschaftsWoche and BCG is the result of the consistent implementation of Chairman Sudarshan Venu’s clear strategic vision. His passion for the company, deep understanding of markets and customers, openness to new technology, and attentiveness to the workforce create a values-based environment in which creativity and performance can flourish. Equally exemplary is the strong commitment to social responsibility.”
“Under TVS Motor Company’s ownership, Norton’s global resurgence is now clear. This storied and deeply revered brand is once again delivering a compelling combination of technology, design integrity and dynamism. I am confident TVS Motor Company is strongly positioned for the future - delivering sustainable growth, strengthening global competitiveness and creating long-term shareholder value - recognition goes to the whole TVS team for their hard work and commitment,” added Speth.
In its most recent financial year (2025–26), TVS Motor recorded its highest-ever annual sales of 5.89 million units, a 24 percent increase year-on-year, with international business growing 33 per cent across more than 90 markets. Revenue grew 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 47,270 crore, with operating PBT up 40 per cent to Rs 4,975 crore and operating EBITDA margin improving 60 basis points to 12.9 per cent.