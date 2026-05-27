Fundamentum launches Rs 3,000 crore AI and deeptech investment platform in India

BENGALURU: Fundamentum Partnership, the venture capital firm co-founded by Nandan Nilekani and Ashish Kumar, launched F2A, a new investment platform focused on artificial intelligence and deeptech startups in India.

The platform, called Fundamentum Frontier Advisors, will manage a total corpus of Rs 3,000 crore, including a Rs 2,000 crore Sebi-approved fund and up to Rs 1,000 crore in co-investments alongside institutional investors, family offices and sovereign funds.

F2A will invest in startups across consumer AI, enterprise AI and physical AI segments, with planned cheque sizes ranging from Rs 40 crore to Rs 90 crore. The firm expects to back 12 to 15 companies over the next three years.

Former SIDBI Venture Capital executive Debraj Banerjee has joined the platform as general partner to co-lead its AI and deeptech strategy.

“We are seeing a structural shift in how AI and DeepTech are being built and adopted across sectors,” Ashish Kumar said.

“F2A is a continuation of our effort to partner with founders building enduring, technology-led businesses, with the same disciplined, long-term approach that has defined Fundamentum,” he added.

The platform will focus on companies at the commercialisation stage rather than early research-led ventures. Sectors under consideration include semiconductors, robotics, drones, quantum computing, energy transition and space technology.

Nilekani, who has joined the platform as an anchor investor, said, “Technology-led innovation continues to create new opportunities across sectors.”

Fundamentum Partnership was founded in 2017 and has previously invested in companies including Spinny, AppsForBharat, FarEye and Wishlink.