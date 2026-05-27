HDFC Bank denies any wrongdoing in alleged unfair deposit pricing for MSRDC

MUMBAI: Following media reports earlier in the day accusing HDFC Bank of flouting its own norms as well that of the regulator in offering a special rate of interest for a large deposit from the Maharashtra Road Development Corporation in 2021 and camouflaging the interest payout as marketing expenses paid through its vendors, HDFC Bank Wednesday denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the charges as mere “assumptions.”

“We strongly reject any assumptions of wrongdoing or culpability based on selective material,” the second largest lender, which in mid-March was hit a surprise resignation of its part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty who accused it of doing certain unspecified things which “are not in congruence with his moral and ethical values.”

But the regulator, RBI and a legal whetting gave it a clean chit to the bank management.

“We’ve robust internal oversight, audit and control processes and systems. All issues are dealt with in accordance with our established norms, and full process is always followed before final determination post any internal review,” the largest private sector lender said in a statement.

The media report pegged the camouflaged interest payment at Rs 45 crore which was accounted as marketing spends towards sponsorship for the road safety drive of MSRDC, and not as interest on the large savings deposit, which was promised to be in excess of Rs 25,000 crore over a period of time, but which never got totaled up even a tenth of that.