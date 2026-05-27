Red Balloon Aerospace launches India’s first stratospheric super-pressure balloon

CHENNAI: India’s near-space startup Red Balloon Aerospace on Wednesday launched the country’s first indigenous super-pressure balloon carrying commercial payloads from seven national and international partners.
The Vijayawada-based space-tech company’s Mission SANA places India among five nations globally with indigenous stratospheric (hydrogen) balloon capability, alongside the United States, France, Japan, and China.
The company was founded in May 2025 by two former executives of Skyroot Aerospace.
The company's VISTA platform - a super-pressure platform, ascended to approximately 25 kilometres above Earth from Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada.
The launch included payload partnerships with organisations testing biological experiment systems, propulsion technology demonstrations, onboard computing platforms, earth observation sensors, and navigation performance validation systems.
All payload missions were completed successfully, validating India’s technical capability against international commercial standards.
Mission SANA also created a persistent platform for telecommunications, disaster monitoring, earth observation, and surveillance applications that traditional satellites and aircraft cannot cost-effectively and persistently provide.
At that altitude, the VISTA platform also functions as a tower in the sky, enabling Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) connectivity and disaster management across regions that have historically lacked persistent, affordable coverage.
"Over the coming months, we will expand VISTA capabilities through multiple missions, accelerate HELIX airship development, and deepen commercial partnerships across telecommunications and disaster management. Our advantage is execution speed, enabling us to design, test, and deploy indigenous stratospheric platforms at a pace that demonstrates India's capability to compete globally in emerging space sectors,” said Dr. C. V. S. Kiran, Co-founder and CEO of Red Balloon Aerospace.
“A single VISTA mission can support multiple customers, multiple experiments, and multiple industries at the same time,” added Sireesh Pallikonda, Co-founder and COO of Red Balloon Aerospace.
“Instead of building isolated systems for every use case, a shared high-altitude platform can create access to multiple organizations simultaneously (rideshare), dramatically reducing cost, increasing deployment speed, and opening near-space access to a much wider ecosystem.”
Red Balloon Aerospace's technology addresses a critical gap in spatial infrastructure. While aircraft operate below 10 km and satellites orbit above 160 km, the stratosphere between 20 and 50 km has remained largely unused despite offering strategic advantages.
Stratospheric platforms provide high-resolution imaging with longer dwell times than satellites, flexible deployment without orbital launch costs, and rapid response capability for disaster management and communications.
The VISTA platform uses super-pressure balloon technology that maintains stable altitude for extended periods without losing gas during day-night temperature cycles.
Unlike conventional near-space platforms that rise and descend within a few hours, VISTA remains operational for weeks or even months, creating a persistent near-space platform at a fraction of satellite deployment costs.
Applications span telecommunications for rural connectivity, agriculture monitoring, spatial governance, real-time disaster monitoring, atmospheric research, environmental sensing, and surveillance capabilities.
The successful flight validates Red Balloon Aerospace's three-platform commercial roadmap: VISTA super-pressure balloons, ALTIS tethered aerostats and HELIX long-endurance stratospheric airships with autonomous navigation for Telecommunications and cargo.
All three platforms share core technologies and modular architecture, reducing development costs while serving distinct market segments.
Total addressable market (TAM) for near-space ecosystem will grow to nearly $715 billion in 2032 and the company wants to capture 10% market share in the next six years as it gears up to compete with companies like Skyroot and World View Enterprises Inc.